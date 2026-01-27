A Spider-Verse Star's Gritty Heist Movie With Ethan Hawke Is A Must-Watch On Netflix

Shameik Moore has gained attention for voicing Miles Morales in the "Spider-Verse" films, but he's also got a live-action acting career to tend to. In 2020, he shared the screen with Hollywood veteran Ethan Hawke in "Cut Throat City," a bold and gritty heist drama that's now streaming on Netflix.

Directed by RZA of Wu-Tang Clan fame, "Cut Throat City" is centered around Blink (Moore), an aspiring graphic novelist who struggles financially after Hurricane Katrina decimates his life. Hoping to protect his wife, Demyra (Kat Graham), and his son, Blink takes drastic actions. Along with his friends Miracle (Demetrius Shipp Jr.), Andre (Denzel Whitaker), and Junior (Keean Johnson), Blink attempts a casino burglary for drug kingpin Lorenzo Bass (T.I.). The robbery goes sideways, and Blink and his surviving friends are soon in hiding. They try to get help wherever they can find it, from miscreants (Terrence Howard) and politicians (Hawke) alike. Blink is soon presented with a choice between pursuing his artistic ambitions and surrendering to a life of crime.

"Cut Throat City" made less than a million dollars from a budget of $8 million, making it a box office flop. General audiences didn't react well to the film. On Rotten Tomatoes, it has a 38% Popcornmeter score, and on IMDb, it has a rating of 4.9. However, the majority of professional critics reviewed "Cut Throat City" positively: It has a respectable score of 72% on the Tomatometer, with many top outlets singing its praises. The Los Angeles Times called it a "thoughtful and personal film concerned with how systemic racism — and zoning ordinances — can kill more people than a gun."