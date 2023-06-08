Miles Morales' Spider-Verse Films Have An Ending In Sight - And Fans Won't Be Happy

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" is finally in theaters, showcasing the beauty of animation while giving audiences one of the best Spidey movies to date. It even perfectly sets up a third movie, with its cliffhanger ending leaving fans wanting more as soon as possible. The good news? There is another "Spider-Verse" movie on the way. The bad? It will be the end of Miles Morales' story.

"It is. It is the end of the Miles Morales trilogy," co-writer/producer Christopher Miller told Entertainment Tonight regarding "Beyond the Spider-Verse." "So, this whole thing is working towards that, but, obviously, as its own complete film, with a beginning, middle, and end. Miles starts in one place and ends in another, and all the characters have an arc in this film, but that's it for us. We're so tired."

While neither Miller nor creative partner Phil Lord initially planned for Miles' story to span three movies, they realized while making "Across the Spider-Verse" that there was more to tell, and it would have to be the middle of a trilogy. "Beyond the Spider-Verse" will wrap up the story they began with 2018's "Into the Spider-Verse," but it won't be the last time audiences see Lord and Miller's name attached to Spider-Man projects.