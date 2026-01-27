Keanu Reeves' 1995 Sci-Fi Movie On Netflix Is Perfect For Cyberpunk Fans

Before dodging bullets and rocking stylish sunglasses in "The Matrix," Keanu Reeves lit up another sci-fi movie that's an absolute must-watch for cyberpunk fans. Robert Longo's "Johnny Mnemonic" might not be as celebrated as the Wachowskis' genre-defining film, but this 1995 gem deserves its plaudits too. The good news is that it's on Netflix for those who want to watch it.

Based on a short story written by cyberpunk legend William Gibson, and featuring a screenplay penned by Gibson himself, "Johnny Mnemonic" sees Reeves portray the titular character. Johnny is in a special kind of courier business: he transports sensitive and encrypted data in a brain implant for a fee. For one job, though, the storage space exceeds the capacity available, but Johnny accepts the task anyway, knowing he's in a race against time to offload the data at the download point before it results in permanent damage. The problem is there are others on his tail.

"Johnny Mnemonic" is a sci-fi movie that takes place in a future that's already passed. Like any good cyberpunk film, it grapples with society's relationship with technology and the dangerous line that people walk between humanity and evolution. In other words, all highly pertinent topics, even in the present day.