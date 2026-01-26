The Tracker Character Hudson Williams Played Before Heated Rivalry

Audiences love Hudson Williams as Shane Hollander, a professional hockey player, in "Heated Rivalry," the new hockey romance series based on the series of books by Rachel Reid. It thrust Williams into the limelight, with appearances on late night show interviews and even being chosen as a presenter at the 2026 Golden Globes. However, fans of the Justin Hartley-led drama "Tracker" (a series popular enough that it dethroned "NCIS" for a while) might recognize Williams as Brandon Stokes, a man who disappears in the Season 2 episode "The Disciple."

Brandon appears at the beginning of the episode, where he's attacked outside a grocery store, leading to the case of the week for Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley). As Shaw looks deeper into Brandon's case, nothing is quite what it seems, since Brandon is connected to the "Teacher," a serial killer Colter is trying to track down. The episode reveals the Teacher's identity, and also that Brandon is just one of many young men the Teacher has pulled into the fold. The criminal mastermind sees them as great recruits because of their criminal records, and is causing them to commit more crimes for his own twisted cause.