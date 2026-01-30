5 Stephen King Movies That Were Ruined By Their Endings

A movie can do absolutely everything right for the majority of its runtime, but if it doesn't stick the landing in its finale, it is all for naught. It's like having an A in a class for an entire semester and then absolutely bombing your final exam. From twists that feel unearned, to setting up the sequel in lieu of a satisfying conclusions, to cheap movie endings that upset audiences, there are a number of ways that a movie's home stretch can go badly. This is a phenomenon that has found its way into a handful of adaptations of Stephen King stories.

What's especially disappointing in that regard is that so many Stephen King movies are just awful all around, so when one of the good ones falls apart at the end, it's all the more frustrating. How much each of these movies were truly ruined by their bad endings varies, from simply robbing the film of being otherwise subjectively flawless, to retroactively souring the entire thing. And in more than one of these examples, it felt like the screenwriters were trying too hard to surprise fans of the book by coming up with a different ending just for the sake of doing so; but in the process, they came up with a worse ending instead of a better one.

Needless to say, we won't even be attempting to avoid spoilers here, neither for the movies in question nor the stories they were adapted from.