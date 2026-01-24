HBO Max Is Streaming The Robert De Niro Thriller That Defined The '70s

"Taxi Driver" was a huge hit — it made over $28 million on a budget that hovered just under the $2 million mark. It's still an incredibly provocative viewing experience decades after it first hit the big screen, with its depiction of Travis Bickle as a Vietnam War veteran spiraling into crisis. The movie still inspires conversation about what combat trauma does to those who serve their country.

At the core of the movie stands one man, alone and unable to find love, and some audience members couldn't tolerate his fury. In its time, "Taxi Driver" was both acclaimed and somewhat reviled for its honest depiction of a life lived on the fringes of society. To wit, audiences at the Cannes Film Festival booed the motion picture's climactic shootout, but they would also award the film its Palme D'Or.

On top of that, "Taxi Driver" was nearly rated X by the MPAA. "There was no way the studio was going to release an X, understandably," Martin Scorsese recalled for The Hollywood Reporter's oral history of the movie. "I had the same problems with "Mean Streets." I'm used to it. We were told we were going into a meeting and the studio was going to discuss with us how to proceed. We sat down, took out a pen, and the studio exec turned to us and said, 'Cut it for an R or we cut it.' Then we were dismissed." How did Scorsese get around the studio's restrictions? He desaturated the color during Bickle's last stand, a measure that got him an "R" at last.