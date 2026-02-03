10 Sci-Fi Movies You Didn't Know Were Remakes

If there's one thing that's been dominating movies these days, it's remakes. It seems that nearly every new movie is a rehash of something old, and it's as prevalent in science fiction as it is in every other genre. There's nothing wrong with a remake or two, but original stories are seemingly few and far between. In the 2020s, it seems that all there is out there are remakes and the occasional sequel or re-release. Still, while some of these re-treads can be frustrating, others are spectacular, leaving their predecessors in the dust.

Often, a sci-fi movie that's a remake of something that came before isn't very good in comparison. People who grew up watching a beloved classic don't always appreciate a new artist's take on the format. Regardless, sci-fi movie remakes come around fairly often, but the ones that tend to be more appreciated by fans are those that they're unaware have been remade.

This happens when the title is different, or when the original film came out decades earlier and has faded into the background. That's when a new team of writers, directors, and actors can come together and craft something truly great. In some cases, the remake can end up being better than the original. While this doesn't happen often, it's certainly noteworthy when it does. Each of these 10 science fiction movies is a remake of something that came earlier, and there's a good chance that a few of them will surprise you.