A Terminator Star's Creepy Alien Abduction Movie Is A Must-Watch For Sci-Fi Fans

In 1993, two years after Robert Patrick terrified moviegoers as the T-1000 in "Terminator 2: Judgment Day," he led the cast of an altogether different science fiction film. "Fire in the Sky" is a creepy alien abduction movie about what happened to real-life logger Travis Walton (D.B. Sweeney) back in November 1975, when he vanished from the Apache–Sitgreaves National Forests in Arizona. Patrick plays Mike Rogers, his future brother-in-law. He and his co-workers go back to town absolutely petrified, telling tales of Travis having been abducted by a bright light in the sky. Everyone assumes foul play — until Travis turns up naked and confused, confirming their story.

"Fire in the Sky" is more restrained than your average thriller, which is partially why it's one of the best alien movies of all time. While the abduction sequences are some of the most intense ever put to film, most of the movie is about the choking, small-town paranoia that grips everyone in the wake of the event. The film is all the more unsettling because it's apparently based on a true story, though that depends on who you ask. "Internally, I had my own reservations about the truth of it all," director Robert Lieberman told The Companion. "My gut feeling had it that Travis was so much smarter than those other guys, that it started out as a gag. They probably laced their beer at the end of the day with a little acid or something and then they put on a show for these guys and they believed it."