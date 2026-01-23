Sam Raimi's Underrated PG-13 Horror Movie Is Streaming On HBO Max

Sam Raimi's filmography proves that he's not just beholden to the horror moniker that has defined his output, but the Michigan native would be considered genre royalty even if his "Evil Dead" trilogy were the only movies he ever made. Thankfully, this isn't the case, but with Raimi having spent the better part of the 2000s working on his excellent "Spider-Man" trilogy, 2009 was the perfect year to welcome him back to the genre that spawned his career.

The result was "Drag Me to Hell," a fiendishly clever and mean-spirited return to form that's now available to stream on HBO Max. At the center of this strangely underrated PG-13 horror hit is Alison Lohman as Christine Brown, a Los Angeles bank loan officer who's on course to live her best life. She's not only got her own house, but a loving boyfriend named Clay (Justin Long) and an assistant manager's promotion waiting in the wings.

All that stands between Christine and her big break is Sylvia Ganush (Lorna Raver), an elderly Romani woman coming to her for another extension on her mortgage. In an effort to prove to her boss (David Paymer) that she can make hard decisions, Christine denies the request and is promptly saddled with a terrible curse. What follows is a wickedly funny descent into a series of disgusting hauntings that Christine will never forget.