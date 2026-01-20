Who Is Jake William Casiano? The Dedication In The Rip, Explained

In the Netflix original movie "The Rip," real-life friends Matt Damon and Ben Affleck reunite as cops who raid a stash house with their team and stumble upon $20 million that they could easily split among themselves — or do the right thing and turn it over. Allegiances get questioned amid the pulse-pounding action, even if Looper's review of "The Rip" said that the thriller fell short of its potential. But the twists and turns won't be the only thing viewers might question by the film's end, as they may also wonder about the dedication to someone named Jake William Casiano that immediately precedes the credits.

"The Rip" director Joe Carnahan has said that the film is loosely based on real events: his friend, Chris Casiano, told him about a raid he had been on similar to the one depicted in the film. Sadly, the real-life comparisons don't end there. Like a character in the film, Chris Casiano had a son who died at 11 from leukemia. His name appears at the end of "The Rip" with the tribute: "In Loving Memory of Jake William Casiano."

In an interview with Gold Derby, Carnahan revealed that he and Chris Casiano cried when they first watched "The Rip" together, and that there was a reason he wanted that tribute to come before anyone else's name: "It was really important to me that [Jake] be the first name you see, because you understood that there was a beating heart at the center."