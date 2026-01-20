Ethan Hawke And Gwyneth Paltrow's Underrated '90s Drama Is A Hidden Gem On Prime Video

Part of a wave of films derived from classic books that poured out of Hollywood in the '90s, 1998's "Great Expectations" had the firepower of Ethan Hawke and Gwyneth Paltrow behind it, but it somehow flew under the radar, becoming an underrated gem. If you're in the mood for a dreamy-eyed romantic drama, you can stream this Alfonso Cuarón-directed picture right now on Prime Video.

The penultimate novel from Charles Dickens, "Great Expectations" is a beloved book with multiple adaptations. Cuarón's film takes a different approach, shifting the action from 1800s England to modern-day America. The protagonist (whose name was changed from Philip "Pip" Pirrip to Finnegan "Finn" Bell) has his heart set on becoming an artist rather than a gentleman. 10-year-old Finn (Jeremy James Kissner) is taken to a derelict Florida mansion called Paradiso Perduto by his guardian, Joe (Chris Cooper). The estate belongs to the wildly eccentric Nora Dinsmoor (Anne Bancroft). At Nora's behest, Finn becomes a paid playmate for her niece, the snobby Estella (Raquel Beaudene).

As they grow, Estella (now Paltrow) alternates between flirting with Finn (now Hawke) and freezing him out. One day, she takes off to Europe without telling him, cutting off contact and breaking his heart. Years later, Finn is offered a gallery showing in New York City. He's taken by surprise as he hasn't drawn since losing Estella, but Finn heads to town and starts sketching again. Estella reappears and begins charming him, but he learns she already has a boyfriend named Walter (Hank Azaria). Despite being wary of Estella's vacillating ways, sparks fly and drama ensues.