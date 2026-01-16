Zoe Saldaña's Forgotten 2014 Miniseries Was An Adaptation Of A Terrifying Horror Novel

Zoe Saldaña knows how to pick interesting movies and TV shows. Whether she's hanging with the ragtag Guardians of the Galaxy in Marvel's cosmos or uncovering the war on terror in the thrilling "Special Ops: Lioness," boring doesn't seem to be possible when she's around. One of her most fascinating and forgotten projects was the 2014 miniseries "Rosemary's Baby," based on Ira Levin's 1967 horror book of the same name.

The film community knows all about the 1968 movie adaptation of "Rosemary's Baby," directed by Roman Polanski and starring Mia Farrow as Rosemary Woodhouse. It's widely regarded as a horror movie that's practically flawless. In 2014, filmmaker Agnieszka Holland directed a two-part miniseries that aired on NBC. In this modernized version, Saldaña plays Rosemary, while "Suits" actor Patrick J. Adams portrays Rosemary's husband, Guy. The story sees Rosemary and Guy move to Paris after a miscarriage, hoping to start over. Everything changes when they meet Roman (Jason Isaacs) and Margaux Castevet (Carole Bouquet), who take an unhealthy level of interest in Rosemary and Guy's lives.

One of the biggest changes that the "Rosemary's Baby" miniseries makes to the original story is by flipping the setting from New York to Paris. While it might seem controversial to fans of the original book and 1968 movie, it proves to be a masterstroke in heightening the tension. It makes it far more believable that the Rosemary and Guy are susceptible to falling prey to the Castevets' insidiousness in a new city.