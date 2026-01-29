10 Worst CGI Moments In The Star Wars TV Shows

For as much as "Star Wars" changed visual effects in Hollywood forever, it's become almost equally well known for its more lackluster moments — especially in terms of CGI. The combination of groundbreaking-for-the-time special effects in the earlier prequels and the baffling CGI additions to the original trilogy made by George Lucas in the Special Edition re-releases is now seen by many as a sort of mixed bag. This is unfortunate, considering the series made a big chunk of its fame from its visuals.

The good far outweighs the bad, but the Disney era hasn't entirely curtailed the franchise's issues with bad CGI. To the contrary, some of the most embarrassing SFX moments have come over the last decade, with "Star Wars" shows, especially Disney+ shows, generating some infamous shots.

As all "Star Wars" fans know, these shows were not created equal, either in funding or creative support. We've gone on record with how "Andor" is a nearly perfect shining star of a series that can do no wrong, and that's a hill we're ready to die on. This opinion extends to the CGI, which is absolutely outstanding in episodes like season 1's "The Eye." "Skeleton Crew" generates some iconic visuals of its own through an original trilogy focus on practical effects, and while "Star Wars: The Acolyte" makes some missteps in terms of costuming and set design, the CGI is generally pretty solid.

That leaves the perpetrators we're here today to discuss. Let's get into it.