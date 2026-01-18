5 Unused Jurassic World Concepts That Could Have Been Amazing

"Jurassic World" is a visually stunning film, but, as unused concept art for the 2015 movie has revealed, it could have been an even bigger spectacle. Most big budget flicks go through a visual development period during which concept art is created to help the people putting the film together figure out how the feature ought to look. In the case of "Jurassic World," they ended up with a lot of sketches of creatures that were never used, structures that weren't built, and even scenes that were chopped out before they could be filmed.

All of this unused material amounts to an artistic treasure trove for fans of the franchise. We're talking about images of dinosaurs on the attack or simply resting in their nests, dramatic arenas sculpted out of gleaming white spires and surrounded by lush foliage, ideas for how the Jurassic World park would present information to its guests, and plenty of prop designs and other ephemera which didn't make the cut. Here are five pieces of concept art for things that would have been amazing to see in "Jurassic World."