Rambo Actors You May Not Know Are Dead

The "Rambo" movies are about honor, loving one's country, trauma, and patriotism, for better or worse — and fans of John Rambo (Sylvester Stallone) have definitely seen worse. For those new to the series, Rambo is a Vietnam war veteran who is so deeply scarred by his experience overseas that his entire life ends up centering around getting revenge for the boys who went over there to suffer and die. His PTSD and oceanic sense of loss are both shed over the course of the series. What was once bittersweet, sad, and tragic is replaced with an arguably jingoistic take on Cold War politics. The first four movies in the franchise were big hits, and even spawned a memorable — if slightly sanitized — Saturday morning cartoon.

While Sylvester Stallone is still alive and kicking as of this writing, it's been over forty years since the first "Rambo" movie, "First Blood," was released, and some of his co-stars across the five-film series have since passed away. Here's a full listing of every actor who took part in the "Rambo" movies and is no longer with us.