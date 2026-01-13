Teyana Taylor's Gritty 2025 Crime Thriller Is A Must-Watch On Netflix

Teyana Taylor had a banner 2025 with an outstanding turn in "One Battle After Another." The film's already sweeping award shows in the lead-up to the Oscars, and Taylor herself took home the Golden Globe for best performance by a female actor in a supporting role. Yes, "One Battle After Another" bombed at the box office, but the critical acclaim has been near universal. If you want to see more of Taylor in action, you should turn your attention to the Netflix crime thriller "Straw."

Tyler Perry has had thrillers kill it before on Netflix, and in 2025, he came back with "Straw." The film sees Janiyah Wiltkinson (Taraji P. Henson) have a really bad day, suffering from financial setbacks and the threat of having her daughter taken away from her. When she goes to the bank, she engages in one final desperate act to try and gain control of her life, having reached her last straw.

Taylor plays Detective Kay Raymond in the film, who speaks with Janiyah over the phone as she's holding up the bank. Janiyah insists she didn't mean to threaten anyone and simply snapped after one bad day. Raymond's on the side of the law in stark contrast to Taylor's "One Battle After Another" character — Perfidia Beverly Hills — who's fighting with revolutionaries to dismantle the status quo. In 2025, Taylor proved she can do it all.