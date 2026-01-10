Disney+ Is Streaming The Action Thriller That Changed Liam Neeson's Career

Pierre Morel's 2008 film "Taken" — which is now streaming on Disney+ — was truly an outlier of an action B-movie, yet it actually made it to our list of the 110 best action movies of all time. Arriving practically out of nowhere from a French director who only had a single feature ("District B13") to his name at the time, "Taken" both revitalized the overpopulated yet lukewarm action genre and opened a new path for a 55-year-old Liam Neeson as a formidable, if unexpected, action hero.

Of course, his work in other films like "Batman Begins" and "Seraphim Falls" suggested that the actor could more than handle such masculine, forbidding roles. But no one really expected him to lean fully into an action-dominated high-concept film like "Taken" and run with it. Although far from a critical darling (as its 60% rating on Rotten Tomatoes shows), the movie clearly struck a chord with audiences hungry for lean and mean escapist cinema. Against its $25 million budget, "Taken" took both domestic and international box office by storm, amassing a whopping $226 million worldwide (more than half of which came from the U.S. and Canada alone).

There was no denying that the bare-bones yet highly effective formula — Neeson eliminating bad guys with a particular set of martial skills while spewing badass one-liners — worked like a charm. With "Taken," the era of Neeson actioners began, and is still going strong years later.