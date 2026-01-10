Kristen Stewart's 2024 Thriller With A 94% Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Streaming For Free

She broke out in a big way playing the female lead in the "Twilight" films, but the truth about Kristen Stewart is that she's always been way more than just Bella Swan. In the years since the wildly popular supernatural YA franchise came to a close, the actress has showcased her talents in many great films. Some of the best Kristen Stewart movies are breathtaking works of art, and the wider world has been paying attention to her growth as an artist — in 2015, Stewart became the first American actress to win France's prestigious César Award for her supporting turn as the assistant of film star Maria Enders (Juliette Binoche) in the psychological drama "Clouds of Sils Maria."

It's been more than a decade since she scooped that honor, and Stewart is still evolving as a performer. "Love Lies Bleeding" contains what many consider to be her greatest performance to date, with the Los Angeles native coming in for particular praise from the critics. "Stewart, who in her best work turns anxiety into poetry, has arguably never been more vulnerable," said Vulture in its review, while the San Francisco Chronicle called Stewart "the lynchpin and center of the movie." Her performance was dubbed "subtle and fierce" by the Chicago Tribune, and The Washington Post said that Stewart has never been better. The Arizona Republic summed up the feeling in one sentence: "If you haven't already, join the Kristen Stewart fan club."