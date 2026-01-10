Kristen Stewart's 2024 Thriller With A 94% Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Streaming For Free
It's always a good day when a critically acclaimed movie you missed in theaters lands on a streaming service, and it's even better if said streaming service happens to be free. This is now the case with Rose Glass' 2024 romance thriller "Love Lies Bleeding," which stars Kristen Stewart, Katy O'Brian, Jena Malone, Anna Baryshnikov, Dave Franco, and Ed Harris. The movie holds a stellar 94% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but, despite the love it got from critics, not many people turned out to see it — it made less than $13 million at the worldwide box office.
This crime-ridden love story of a tormented gym manager named Lou (Stewart) and a bodybuilder named Jackie (O'Brian) has now arrived on the free streaming platform Tubi, which means movie aficionados who have yet to experience the intense indie film can finally check it out at their leisure. It's absolutely worth your time: Stewart and O'Brian have fantastic chemistry in the lead roles, with their relationship coming across as raw and realistic. Stewart has discussed how she's sick of gratuitous sex scenes in Hollywood movies, so she and O'Brian went out of their way to make the intimate moments in the film feel earned.
Critics raved about Kristen Stewart's vulnerable performance in Love Lies Bleeding
She broke out in a big way playing the female lead in the "Twilight" films, but the truth about Kristen Stewart is that she's always been way more than just Bella Swan. In the years since the wildly popular supernatural YA franchise came to a close, the actress has showcased her talents in many great films. Some of the best Kristen Stewart movies are breathtaking works of art, and the wider world has been paying attention to her growth as an artist — in 2015, Stewart became the first American actress to win France's prestigious César Award for her supporting turn as the assistant of film star Maria Enders (Juliette Binoche) in the psychological drama "Clouds of Sils Maria."
It's been more than a decade since she scooped that honor, and Stewart is still evolving as a performer. "Love Lies Bleeding" contains what many consider to be her greatest performance to date, with the Los Angeles native coming in for particular praise from the critics. "Stewart, who in her best work turns anxiety into poetry, has arguably never been more vulnerable," said Vulture in its review, while the San Francisco Chronicle called Stewart "the lynchpin and center of the movie." Her performance was dubbed "subtle and fierce" by the Chicago Tribune, and The Washington Post said that Stewart has never been better. The Arizona Republic summed up the feeling in one sentence: "If you haven't already, join the Kristen Stewart fan club."