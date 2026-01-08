His & Hers Review: Netflix Murder Miniseries Has Shock Value But Lacks Smarts

My first exposure to the work of director William Oldroyd came at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, where his adaptation of Ottessa Moshfegh's novel "Eileen" premiered (Looper also reviewed this at the time). For the life of me, I could not tell you if "Eileen" is a good movie or a bad one. The simplest description I can come up with is "twisted" — both in that it involves a mind-boggling twist and that said twist shifts the story in directions that are beyond disturbing (the friend I watched it with got seriously triggered by the ending, making it harder for me to objectively analyze it). I can say the cinematography was nice, the performances by Thomasin Mackenzie and Anne Hathaway were solid, and it certainly succeeded at getting a reaction — but I have no clue whether it actually works as a story.

Oldroyd is the co-showrunner, alongside "ER" producer Dee Johnson, of the six episode Netflix miniseries "His & Hers," based on a novel by Alice Feeney. He has writing and/or directing credits on almost every episode, and if there's one thing I can say about Oldroyd based on this and "Eileen" (I haven't seen his Florence Pugh-led 2016 directorial debut "Lady Macbeth"), it's that he knows how to pull the rug out from under you. Like the ending of "Eileen," I remain undecided on whether the final episode of "His & Hers" actually works, but I will not soon forget the insane resolution to the series' central murder mystery. It doesn't come out of nowhere — looking back at the first episode, there are just enough hints to make it a possibility — but you still most likely will not see it coming.

Where the ending of "His & Hers" straddles the line between good and bad in an interesting fashion, most of the show up until that point falls in the much less exciting middle ground of mere mediocrity. Early on in the series, I wasn't sure I'd even have much to talk about in my review: it's watchable, with fairly mundane flaws and frustrations holding it back from being anything more than that. After finishing the show ... I'm still limited in what I can talk about, given spoiler sensitivities, but there's a lot I can talk around.