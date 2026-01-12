2025's Most Underrated Animated Movie Is Streaming For Free - But Won't Be At The Oscars

Directed by Emma Hough Hobbs and Leela Varghese, "Lesbian Space Princess" has sadly flown under most people's radar (gaydar?), barely playing in theaters and not being submitted to the Academy Awards. However, this Australian animated queer sci-fi comedy is one of the funniest movies of the past year, and if your local library gives you access to Hoopla, you can stream it now for free.

The film's opening song announces our protagonist Saira (Shabana Azeez) is "a lesbian ... in space ... and she's also a princess! Oh, and she's very sad." Sad because of a break-up with bounty hunter Kiki (Bernie Van Tiel), neglect from her self-obsessed Queen moms (Madeleine Sami and Jordan Raskopoulos), and because she's such a nervous wreck that she can't even summon her magical labrys. But when Kiki gets kidnapped by a trio of Straight White Maliens, this unlikely protagonist goes on a mission to rescue her ex.

Balancing "Steven Universe" cuteness with "Rick and Morty" crudity, "Lesbian Space Princess" will strike a nerve with anyone who spent time on early 2010s queer tumblr. If you get why the film's Manic Pixie Dream Enby is named Willow (Gemma Chua-Tran) or crack a smile hearing that Saira's spacefaring vessel is a "Problematic Ship" (Richard Roxburgh), you're the target audience. The story's somewhat predictable but nevertheless effective, using expressive animation and great visual gags to dramatize Saira's mental health struggles.