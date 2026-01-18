5 Best Animated Movies That Weren't Nominated For Oscars

In its near century-long history, the Academy Awards have displayed a proclivity towards certain movies and performances above others. For instance, the Oscars have an obsession with biopics and their performances, and mediocre dramas tend to win over genre fare or light-hearted comedies. Then there's the grave erasure of animation from the biggest categories. As of this writing, only three animated features have procured best picture nominations, and even these were largely ignored in other major categories simply because of the medium in which they were realized. Animation geeks know all too well the annual pain of seeing this high-profile award show ignore some of the best animated movies of all time.

Encapsulating this infuriating phenomenon are five specific animated movies that received zero Oscar nominations. A majority of these titles even released after the creation of the best animated feature category, making their complete absence extra inexplicable. But just because they couldn't shatter the cold shoulder the Oscars gives animation doesn't mean they should be ignored. If anything, looking back on their inability to garner Academy Award recognition only further illustrates these films' mastery of animated storytelling.