10 Strongest Characters In The Matrix Franchise, Ranked

While the Architect (Helmut Bakatis) boasts a robust vocabulary, don't let his elderly appearance fool you into doubting his power. As the creator of the original Matrix, and the program responsible for keeping all of humanity docile inside their energy pods, the Architect wields control over each and every human within the digital realm — and he's the key to some of the franchise's biggest themes.

He may not be a fighter, more comfortable facing off with Neo while seated inside his surveillance control room, but his power comes from his near total mastery over every aspect of the Matrix. Even Neo, the latest One who can manipulate the Matrix around him, is still bound by the binary choices presented to him by the Architect, and his hero's journey is prescribed to him by the apex program as a means of providing order to the system as a whole.

The Architect creates a prophecy so that humanity will seek out the aberrant mind of a messiah, bringing him to the Architect where he will be forced to choose between the elimination of all humanity, or to be returned to the Matrix source code in exchange for allowing a small portion of humanity to repopulate the city of Zion after it is destroyed.

The Architect's plan is so thoroughly perfected that this cycle has been resolved countless times by the time our Neo becomes the first to defeat his grand scheme, which tells us just how powerful this program really is.