5 Harry Potter Characters Stronger Than Voldemort

Tom Marvolo Riddle, known to many in the wizarding world as Lord Voldemort (played by Ralph Fiennes in the films), is one of the strongest wizards in the "Harry Potter" franchise. He's intelligent, charismatic, and a great wizard, creating both his own spells and the Horcruxes that keep him alive. Voldemort brings himself back from the bring of death, building a new body in "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire," and, even when he uses a wand that he isn't the master of, is still a remarkable wizard, defeating many during the Battle of Hogwarts.

However, Lord Voldemort is not the most powerful wizard in the world. While he comes across as strong, possibly even invincible, there are several witches and wizards who are stronger than he is, and handily capable of defeating him in a duel. For some, their experience gives them an edge, and others, it's rooted in their understanding of magic as a force. Voldemort can cast spells, but he doesn't always understand how magic truly works, which is best shown in his grave error regarding the line of succession for the Elder Wand. He also often chooses to rely on other wizards or creatures to do things for him. He's powerful, but he's not unbeatable. Here's who can take him on.