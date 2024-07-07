Harry Potter's Grossest Theory May Explain Voldemort's Body In Goblet Of Fire

There are a lot of fascinating — and dark — theories out there about the "Harry Potter" franchise, but this one is particularly disturbing.

In the fourth book and film, "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire," the legendary and terrifying Dark Lord Voldemort (played in this movie by Ralph Fiennes) finally regains his human form, thanks in large part to his loyal henchman Peter "Wormtail" Pettigrew (Timothy Spall). After tricking Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) into taking a targeted magical teleportation device known as a Portkey to the Little Hangleton graveyard, Pettigrew is seen carrying a strange infant-sized figure, which turns out to be Voldemort himself in a pathetic, tiny form. So why is he like this before he gets his human body back?

One Redditor, u/JMueller2012, presented a theory. "This is pretty dark but the tentative body that Voldemort had in Goblet of Fire (the infant-like one) was him possessing a dead child from the graveyard," they wrote. "There's a really dark theory that Bertha Jorkins was pregnant and that he possessed the fetus to use as a body after he murdered her and Womrtail extracted it." (As a reminder, Bertha Jorkins, who isn't seen in the films, is a Ministry of Magic employee that Voldemort used for information and then killed.)

So is the body Voldemort himself, or a deceased infant that he stole from a grave? We may never have the answer, but there's absolutely no argument that Voldemort went to great and horrifying lengths to return to full power.