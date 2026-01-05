Kyra Sedgwick's Underrated Police Procedural Series Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Police procedurals are a dime a dozen, but it's tough to find an arresting one that keeps you hooked throughout its run. "The Closer," starring Kyra Sedgwick and the unusually ripped-for-his-roles J.K. Simmons, fits this category. While its last episode aired more than a decade ago, it's now finding an audience on Netflix who are either discovering it for the first time, or revisiting its undeniable charm.

According to FlixPatrol, "The Closer" found itself in the top 10 most-watched shows on Netflix in the U.S. at the end of 2025 and into early 2026. There's no shortage of content to consume over the holiday season, so the fact that a lot of viewers chose to go back to a decades-old show demonstrates how good it is — perhaps even better than some of its contemporaries.

"The Closer" sees Sedgwick (who was also one of the best "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" guest stars) light up the screen as Brenda Johnson, who moves from Atlanta to Los Angeles to lead a crime unit that specializes in high-profile murder cases. However, Brenda and her team aren't sitting around in crime labs all day. Instead, Brenda is known to be one of the best interrogation specialists in the industry, knowing how to squeeze criminals for airtight confessions.