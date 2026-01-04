Channing Tatum's This Is The End Cameo Made One Star Walk Off Set
If you're both a millennial and comedy fan, you probably have vivid memories (for better or worse) of Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg's 2013 bonkers post-apocalyptic comedy, "This is The End," which the former never intended to be a real movie. For a while there, the two were the uncrowned kings of stoner flicks, responsible for such genre classics as "Superbad, "Pineapple Express," and "The Interview."
Many of these films turned into box office gold, while others became celebrated cult flicks. Some are even among Seth Rogen's best work. "This is The End" was certainly a high point among them for its star-studded cast of comedians and accomplished actors, with a wild script that poked fun at end-of-the-world movies unabashedly, and a slew of celebrity cameos.
One of the most outrageous (and hilarious) ones was undeniably Channing Tatum's, who played a leather-clad prostitute on a leash to Danny McBride's cannibal in a scene that didn't go over well with all the stars in the film. Famously, Emma Watson was uncomfortable and refused to be included in such an offensively and scandalous bit, no matter how funny Rogen and Goldberg thought it would be — as the former recalled in a 2021 interview with British GQ.
Although the actor-director later claimed (via Page Six) that Watson "didn't storm off the set," she definitely had a problem with the sequence and decided to walk off rather than participate in it. But despite her disapproval of the scene, she had no ill feelings toward Rogen or Goldberg afterward.
After the incident, Emma Watson had no hard feelings toward Seth Rogen and Co.
Despite the boundary-pushing gag (which was unscripted and improvised on the day of the shooting, according to Seth Rogen), Emma Watson wasn't offended by the two directors. In fact, she returned the next day to say goodbye to the crew and even helped in the promotion of the film later.
As Rogen initially recalled in the GQ interview, "I mean, I don't look back on that and think, 'How dare she do that?' You know? I think sometimes when you read something, when it comes to life it doesn't seem to be what you thought it was. But it was not some terrible ending to our relationship. No hard feelings, and I couldn't be happier with how the film turned out in the end." "The Studio" actor also added that Watson "was probably right. It was probably funnier the way we ended up doing it."
Once the GQ interview was published, Rogen went out of his way to clarify that some of what he said was being misrepresented by the media. The incident was no scandal at all, and he publicly defended Watson on social media, stating that she was absolutely professional and cool in handling the situation. "She and I spoke on the night; it was overall a s****y situation and it must have been hard for her to say something and I'm very happy and impressed that she did. I was thrilled for the opportunity to work with her and would be thrilled to get that opportunity again."
Overall, it's nice to see that two Hollywood professionals can come to terms with each other, even if their opinions (or sense of humor) vastly differ, and treat one another with respect.