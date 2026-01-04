Channing Tatum's This Is The End Cameo Made One Star Walk Off Set

If you're both a millennial and comedy fan, you probably have vivid memories (for better or worse) of Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg's 2013 bonkers post-apocalyptic comedy, "This is The End," which the former never intended to be a real movie. For a while there, the two were the uncrowned kings of stoner flicks, responsible for such genre classics as "Superbad, "Pineapple Express," and "The Interview."

Many of these films turned into box office gold, while others became celebrated cult flicks. Some are even among Seth Rogen's best work. "This is The End" was certainly a high point among them for its star-studded cast of comedians and accomplished actors, with a wild script that poked fun at end-of-the-world movies unabashedly, and a slew of celebrity cameos.

One of the most outrageous (and hilarious) ones was undeniably Channing Tatum's, who played a leather-clad prostitute on a leash to Danny McBride's cannibal in a scene that didn't go over well with all the stars in the film. Famously, Emma Watson was uncomfortable and refused to be included in such an offensively and scandalous bit, no matter how funny Rogen and Goldberg thought it would be — as the former recalled in a 2021 interview with British GQ.

Although the actor-director later claimed (via Page Six) that Watson "didn't storm off the set," she definitely had a problem with the sequence and decided to walk off rather than participate in it. But despite her disapproval of the scene, she had no ill feelings toward Rogen or Goldberg afterward.