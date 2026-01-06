5 Times Marvel Changed A Character And Fans Never Forgave Them

When it launched in 2008 with "Iron Man," the Marvel Cinematic Universe was unique for one simple reason: It took the source material from the Marvel Comics as seriously as any fan did. And not just in telling more serious, dramatic tales, but in faithfully capturing the characters and stories — and often even their superhero costumes — in live-action in a way few films had. Marvel's producers seemed to be letting the characters and their decades of history in the comics speak for themselves, rather than trying to alter them to suit what they thought a movie-going public might want.

Nevertheless, the script wizards at Marvel Studios haven't always gotten it right. On several occasions, in fact, the MCU has introduced a character from the comics and heavily rewritten them, taking them far enough from their comic book roots that it left fans scratching their heads at best — and cursing at the screen in disgust at worst. Some are heroes that they tweaked to fit an existing MCU that was already humming along, and others are villains who were reimagined in an attempt to meet a story goal. But no matter the reason, there are some characters that Marvel has changed so much that fans still don't forgive them.