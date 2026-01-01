One Of The Best Horror TV Shows Ever Made Has All 15 Seasons Streaming On Prime Video

With "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" ending in 2003 and its spin-off series "Angel" wrapping the following year, there was a huge gap for a new horror-infused supernatural drama series to step into by the midpoint of the aughts. In 2005, Eric Kripke filled that gap with "Supernatural," which would run for a whopping 15 seasons and amass a dedicated fanbase along the way. All the seasons were on Netflix for over a decade, but the show has a new streaming home now: Amazon Prime Video.

Led by Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, "Supernatural" centers on Sam and Dean Winchester, a pair of brothers who make it their business to hunt down creatures of the night — vampires, werewolves, witches, goblins, you name it. But the show is about so much more than just hunting monsters; it's a family tale with deeply religious themes that are sometimes very overt. It's also way more than a regular drama, with lots of romance, tons of laughs, a stinging wit, and some genuine scares for good measure.

"Supernatural" became somewhat hit and miss over the course of its 15-year lifespan, though when the show does hit, it hits hard. Yes, many of the best "Supernatural" episodes are from the early seasons, but the show was still very much worth watching by the time it came to a close. If you're a Prime Video subscriber, this is the perfect winter binge — it will keep you entertained while the weather outside is as frightful as the monsters faced by the Winchesters.