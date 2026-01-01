One Of The Best Horror TV Shows Ever Made Has All 15 Seasons Streaming On Prime Video
With "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" ending in 2003 and its spin-off series "Angel" wrapping the following year, there was a huge gap for a new horror-infused supernatural drama series to step into by the midpoint of the aughts. In 2005, Eric Kripke filled that gap with "Supernatural," which would run for a whopping 15 seasons and amass a dedicated fanbase along the way. All the seasons were on Netflix for over a decade, but the show has a new streaming home now: Amazon Prime Video.
Led by Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, "Supernatural" centers on Sam and Dean Winchester, a pair of brothers who make it their business to hunt down creatures of the night — vampires, werewolves, witches, goblins, you name it. But the show is about so much more than just hunting monsters; it's a family tale with deeply religious themes that are sometimes very overt. It's also way more than a regular drama, with lots of romance, tons of laughs, a stinging wit, and some genuine scares for good measure.
"Supernatural" became somewhat hit and miss over the course of its 15-year lifespan, though when the show does hit, it hits hard. Yes, many of the best "Supernatural" episodes are from the early seasons, but the show was still very much worth watching by the time it came to a close. If you're a Prime Video subscriber, this is the perfect winter binge — it will keep you entertained while the weather outside is as frightful as the monsters faced by the Winchesters.
Will Supernatural ever get a revival?
It's safe to say that the ending of "Supernatural" was controversial. Fans were divided over how things turned out for the Winchesters, but the creators aren't totally to blame: The latter episodes were shot during the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning some big adjustments had to be made. "We did a rewrite once we knew what our COVID rules were going to be for episodes 19 and 20," co-showrunner Andrew Dabb confirmed to Entertainment Weekly. Several former cast members were initially set to reprise their roles for the finale, but this just wasn't workable under the restrictions imposed during COVID-19, which changed Hollywood forever.
This altered ending has only amplified calls for a "Supernatural" revival. While there's nothing official in the works, Jensen Ackles said that he would never say never when he appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in 2025. "I mean, look, it's always hanging out there," the actor told Fallon when asked about the chances of the show coming back. "I think there's a reason we did it for 15 years. We enjoyed it. We enjoyed each other. We enjoyed the story, the characters. It was hard to hang it up, but I don't know that we ever hang it up in 'Supernatural.'"