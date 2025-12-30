6 Movie Scenes That Took Weeks To Shoot (And It Shows)

It's impossible to say how long it takes to make a movie. Some films are shot in a matter of days, while others have their production stretched out for months and even years depending on the circumstances. Occasionally all that effort goes to nothing, but there are plenty where that extended shoot pays off in a big way.

The most iconic movie scenes that were near impossible to capture, saw filmmakers stretch their imaginations and use every tool at their disposal to create miracles. Others were simply too challenging to get right. For every difficult movie scene actors nailed on the first try, there are countless more that took dozens of takes to land. Whatever the case, the best of these laborious movie moments exemplify a unique pairing of extensive preparation and lightning-in-a-bottle energy, cementing their place in cinema history. We've gathered a handful of scenes that several weeks to film, but were worth every second of that effort.