Landman Star Sam Elliott Revealed His Favorite Movie From His Career – And It's Underrated

"Landman" Season 2 star Sam Elliott has been around the block and then some. Though he's rarely the leading man, he's often the best character in any project he appears in, bringing a certain swagger and charm that's hard to beat. He's starred in any number of classic TV shows and movies, from "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" to "Tombstone" and "The Big Lebowski." While known for his Western roles playing gritty, world-weary cowboys, Elliott himself doesn't count any of those classics as his best film. Believe it or not, the actor himself cited 2017's "The Hero" as his personal favorite.

During an interview to promote "The Hero," Elliott admitted that it wasn't easy to pick his favorite movie, adding that it was often not about the films themselves. Instead, it was about the people he'd worked with on those movies, and "The Hero" topped them all. The film puts Elliott into a role that may have felt closer to home than most: He's Lee Hayden, an aging Western movie star. Hayden faces a terminal health diagnosis and must reconcile his wrongs, including his difficult relationship with his adult daughter Lucy (played by "Jessica Jones" actress Krysten Ritter).

Part cowboy, part Elliott himself, Lee Hayden offers a chance for Elliott to disappear into a different kind of role, and he delivers a powerful performance as a man who must take a long, hard look back at his own life. While it didn't receive much attention at the time, the fact that it's the actor's favorite role is a testament to how underrated it truly is.