5 Star Wars Villains Who Were Way More Dangerous Than The Movies Admit

General Grievous (Matthew Wood) is a perfectly serviceable supporting antagonist in "Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith." As a fearsome cyborg who commands a droid army and wields multiple lightsabers, he's a physical and martial force to be reckoned with, and he certainly gives Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) a decent run for his money. On the other hand, Grievous is also very much the movie equivalent of the villain of the week. He's ultimately dispatched with blaster fire of all things, and his best-known contribution to the live-action leg of the franchise is arguably that famously meme-able "Hello there" line that Obi-Wan uses to initiate their final conflict.

Fans who were already familiar with the character before "Revenge of the Sith" knew that there was more to Grievous than big words and a fun boss fight. The character's animated appearances and supplementary "Star Wars" material really drive home what an absolute power player he is. Even before he became a cyborg, he was a powerful warlord, and by the time Obi-Wan gets to Grievous, the villain has been the scourge of the Jedi Order and the Galaxy in general for a long time. Some of this comes across in the movie, but Grievous' cartoony fighting style and the lighthearted nature of his final combat sequence with Obi-Wan severely undermine his threat level. If you want to see what this villain is really about, the animated series "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" has your back.