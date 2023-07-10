Hello There: The Origin Of Obi-Wan's Most Meme-Able Line According To Ewan McGregor

Throughout his "Star Wars" tenure, Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) utters several lines of dialogue that have gone down as truly legendary among fans. The undeniable favorite is "Hello there," which he says with a smile in 2005's "Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith." For someone who just leaped into a room filled with Separatist battle droids led by none other than the coughing cyborg General Grievous (Matthew Wood), he says it quite casually, which is much of the reason why fans remember the line so fondly. According to McGregor, the line came pretty naturally as a "Star Wars" callback.

"It's Alec Guiness' first line in ['Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope'] as well. That's where it comes from," he told JOE.ie of the iconic phrase. He adds that he thought the fact that it was a nod to Guiness' Kenobi portrayal was the reason why fans latched onto it, though he's since learned that it has become an online sensation away from that anecdote. The Internet is now full of "Hello there" memes, hilariously using the quote in all sorts of different contexts. Evidently, Lucasfilm took notice of the meme's popularity, hence why one of Kenobi's final lines on the Disney+ series "Obi-Wan Kenobi" is "Hello there."

Thus, if you're a "Star Wars" fan, it's impossible not to think of Kenobi when hearing the phrase "Hello there." Although, chronologically speaking, Kenobi wasn't the first to notably use it.