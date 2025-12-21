Clint Eastwood's Controversial, Record-Breaking War Movie Is A Must-Watch On Paramount+

Clint Eastwood's filmography is so impressive that every time a movie he directed drops on a streaming platform, watching it is a no-brainer, even if you've seen it before. If you're a Paramount+ subscriber, such a time has now arrived, and the newest Eastwood movie on the platform just so happens to be one of his most talked-about directorial works.

"American Sniper" is a war drama biopic about real-life Navy SEAL sniper Chris Kyle (Bradley Cooper), whose intense life is a mixture of home front turmoil and military success. The 2014 film was a massive success on most fronts. It was nominated for six Academy Awards, including best picture and best actor for Cooper. It was also a massive financial success, making over $547 million at the worldwide box office against a budget of $58.8 million, smashing box office records during its early run. While by no means an uncontested critical darling, the reviews were good enough to warrant a 71% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

All of this makes "American Sniper" a must-watch on streaming, no doubt about it. However, it should be noted that the film has been subjected to a fair amount of criticism over the morality and accuracy of its content. It made Looper's list of Oscar-winning movies that were based on total lies for a reason: Eastwood changed several key details from Kyle's book (also titled "American Sniper") to create intimidating villains for the sniper to fight against, while also altering Kyle's own accomplishments.