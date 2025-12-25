Kaitlyn Dever's 2023 Sci-Fi Horror Movie Is A Hidden Gem Streaming On Hulu

Kaitlyn Dever got her acting start in 2009, and has since built a career to rival Hollywood's heaviest hitters. Following her career-making role in FX's "Justified," Dever has appeared in acclaimed works such as "Booksmart," "Dopesick," and "The Last of Us," the latter two even nabbing her a pair of Emmy nominations. In 2023, she starred in "No One Will Save You," a Hulu original sci-fi drama you may have missed.

In the film, Dever stars as Brynn, a young woman outcast in her own hometown. While still grieving the death of both her mother and a close friend, she's confronted by an alien invader in her own home. Fleeing into town, Brynn discovers that the alien visitor wasn't alone and attacked her neighbors as well. But before long, she realizes that the apparent survivors might be under the control of the invaders.

More than a mere alien invasion film, "No One Will Save You" is a terrifying tale that nearly made our list of horror movies with barely any dialogue — with just five words uttered during its length. Though the film didn't garner any award nominations, it received strong reviews from critics. Following in the footsteps of classics like "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" and more recent affairs like "10 Cloverfield Lane," "No One Will Save You" is an underrated sci-fi film that deserves more attention.