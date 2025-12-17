Avatar Scenes That Were Left On The Cutting Room Floor

It's almost time for audiences to greet a brand new sunrise on Pandora. If you're yearning for something to watch before you see "Avatar: Fire and Ash," why not take a look at what you didn't get to see the first time around? There are plenty of deleted moments from the original "Avatar" lying on the cutting room floor that were released after the film came out. If you want to know more about these scenes, then click our video above and tune in. It will list every single deleted moment that's available from the first movie.

Every culture clash epic must feature a scene where the hero tries the local cuisine on for size. To wit: in one axed "Avatar" moment, Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) bellies up to a Omatikaya fire and finds himself eating the beetle larvae that the Na'vi call teylu. Jake goes back for more repeatedly, in spite of its wiggly ways. Perhaps he's just trying to impress Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) with his expanded palate?

Never let it be said that the Na'vi don't know how to bond — and sometimes for them, bonding means partying down. In another deleted scene, the Omatikaya gather to celebrate a successful hunt with a revelry-soaked festival. Jake takes the time during the party to talk to Tsu'tey (Laz Alonso), Neytiri's former intended, who hates that Jake has usurped him in Neytiri's heart. They finally manage to spark a friendship during the celebration and begin to put their rivalry behind them. And that's not the only tidbit that "Avatar" has in store for those who go looking for its deleted scenes.