The Sylvester Stallone Action Classic You Had No Idea James Cameron Helped Write

James Cameron and the action genre go hand-in-hand like popcorn and salt. But of the many popular franchises he's tackled over the decades, film fans forget that he had a hand in writing the screenplay for 1985's "Rambo: First Blood Part II," the explosive sequel to one of Sylvester Stallone's best movies.

The initial story for "Rambo: First Blood Part II" was conceived by Kevin Jarre, but the screenplay is credited to both Cameron and Stallone. According to Cameron, he only met with Stallone once to discuss the script. "I admire the film's success and I'm happy for everybody involved, but I always have to distance myself from it because it's not the film I wrote — it was substantially rewritten by Sylvester Stallone," Cameron revealed to The Los Angeles Times (via Terminator Files) in 1991. "The script that I wrote was pretty violent, but not in such an amoral way."

Cameron claimed he wrote the script "for the money," which is understandable. At the time, Cameron was simultaneously penning both "The Terminator" and "Aliens," the two films that arguably made his career, so writing for a sequel to a Sylvester Stallone-starring blockbuster in between helped pay the bills. And it wasn't like he took the job begrudgingly, as Cameron was a fan of 1982's "First Blood," and felt there were new places to take the Rambo story.