5 Worst Characters On Mad Men, Ranked

Unfortunately, the "protagonist" of "Mad Men," Don Draper, does earn the top spot on this list ... because even though he's endlessly compelling to watch, he can most accurately be described as "handsome garbage." Not only is he a literal identity thief — seriously, who steals dog tags from a corpse and pretends to be that person?! — who lies to everybody around him about everything from his upbringing to his real name, but Don is often cruel, unbelievably selfish, and by any modern standards, he'd be classified as having a very serious drinking problem.

That last part is only important insofar as Don can be at his absolute worst as a human being when he's drinking, but there's not much in the way of evidence to suggest that he'd have many redeeming qualities if he quit drinking; he even essentially abandons his only "true" friend Anna Draper (Melinda Page Hamilton), the widow of the real Don Draper, as she's dying across the country by missing her phone call. Despite occasional efforts, Don is a bad father, a terrible partner and husband, and not even always great at his job — even though his defining quality as an ad man appears to be that he can craft a campaign from whole cloth on the spot (because of course, he never prepares anything). Even Don's final moments on the show feel as shallow as he often is as he "finds inner peace" in meditation, only to, as the show suggests, use that experience to craft a Coca-Cola ad. Don is compulsively watchable, and he's also horrible.

"Mad Men" is available to stream on HBO Max and AMC+.

