Sam Rockwell's Sci-Fi Masterpiece Moon Got A Bizarre 'Sequel' Streaming On Netflix

What's interesting is that Duncan Jones actually wrote the screenplay for "Mute" before he penned "Moon," but it just so happened that the latter required less of a budget to get off the ground. However, he never really imagined them as part of a series of films in the traditional sense. Over time, he realized that the themes were similar and that it made sense to set them in the same world, even if they're only loosely connected. When he spoke to Polygon in 2019, Jones revealed that he had an idea for a third film that would cap this loose trilogy.

"The broader universe was really just a fun element to add to what was really three films that were more of an anthology than any kind of sequel," he said. "They cover similar subject matter — autonomy, parenting, the kinds of things that interest me — and it made sense that they would all take place within the same future, which I really enjoyed writing about." That film has yet to see the light of day, though the story is now out there in graphic novel form. With the help of a Kickstarter campaign that brought in over $366,000, Jones created "Madi: Once Upon a Time in the Future."

Published in November 2020, "Madi" follows Madi Preston, a deeply-in-debt mercenary who takes on one last job only to discover she's been hired to kidnap a child who's anything but ordinary. Thanks to the medium, it has a visual flare that's even more impressive than anything Jones managed to capture on camera. Jones was able to bring in Eisner-nominated writer Alex de Campi and renowned artists such as Glenn Fabry, Simon Bisley, Duncan Fegredo and Pia Guerra, whose combined work made for a stunning read.