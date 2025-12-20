After Gladiator, Ridley Scott & Russell Crowe Made An Awful Rom-Com

Director Ridley Scott and actor Russell Crowe are best-known for working together on 2000's "Gladiator," one of the greatest historical drama films of all time. Six years later, Scott and Crowe reunited for a romantic comedy called "A Good Year," and it's pretty awful. The plot is contrived and the whole viewing experience makes it clear that Scott is meant to direct high stakes epics, not fluffy rom-coms.

"A Good Year" follows Crowe's Max Skinner, a guy who has just inherited a vineyard in Provence from his uncle. As he tries to sell the property quickly — he needs to get back to work in London — Christie (Abbie Cornish) appears. She claims to be his uncle's daughter, and, under French law, that would technically make her the new owner of the property. You may think this is going to be a taboo romance between cousins, but it's actually a romance between Max and Fanny (Marion Cotillard), the café owner he almost runs over at the beginning of the movie.

Outside of the unnatural feeling to the romantic storyline, Max is also trying to salvage his career in finance, which includes being suspended from stock trading for a week and getting another trader fired. "A Good Year" has a plot more akin to a drama, but is trying to force a romantic narrative that just isn't working because Crowe and Scott are out of their element in the genre.