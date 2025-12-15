Christian Bale's '80s War Movie Is A Masterpiece That Doesn't Get Enough Love

Christian Bale is one of the biggest actors in Hollywood, a true master of his craft who has appeared in some of his generation's best films. Everyone knows that he played Batman in Christopher Nolan's "Dark Knight" trilogy, but what some may forget is that he started out as a child actor. In fact, he made his film debut when he was just 13 years old, starring in Steven Spielberg's World War II drama "Empire of the Sun."

"Empire of the Sun" is a coming-of-age story about a young British boy named Jim Graham (Bale) who hails from an affluent family. While staying with relations in Shanghai, China is invaded by the Japanese, and suddenly, young Jim finds himself taken prisoner and forced into an internment camp. There, he bonds with an older sailor named Basie (John Malkovich), who helps teach him about life amid the horrors around him.

A poignant and moving tale about the triumph of the human spirit, "Empire of the Sun" is one of the most underrated movies of Steven Spielberg's filmography. The majority of critics love it (the film has a Certified Fresh score of 77% on Rotten Tomatoes) and it has a fantastic score from award-winning composer John Williams. And, if you're a history buff, then you'll be interested to learn that it's based on the semi-biographical novel of the same name by J.G. Ballard, who has a cameo in the film.