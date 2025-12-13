Marlon Brando's '60s Revenge Western Is Also The Only Movie He Ever Directed

Though it doesn't always get brought up when discussing Marlon Brando's best movies, the 1961 Western "One-Eyed Jacks" certainly falls under that umbrella. It follows a man named Rio (Brando) who is double-crossed by his former outlaw partner Dad Longworth (Karl Malden). Brando also directed the film, his first and only time stepping behind the camera. In fact, it's one of only a select few non-acting screen credits Brando ever had — he's also got one producer and one cinematography credit each, both for documentary projects.

"One-Eyed Jacks" got a fairly lukewarm reception upon release, but its esteem has only grown over time. In 2018, it was added to the Library of Congress's National Film Registry as part of a stacked class of inductees that also included "Jurassic Park," "The Shining," and "My Fair Lady."

It might lean a bit more cult classic than all-time great, but there are plenty of lengthy write-ups that extol the virtues of Brando's Western. Criterion proclaims, "'One-Eyed Jacks' stands as one of Brando's great achievements" and said of Brando's performance, "Rio is the last and perhaps the most tender of the iconic outsiders that the great actor imbued with such intensity throughout his career."