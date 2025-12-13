Georgie And Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Episode 8 Makes A Huge Change To The Series

Contains spoilers for "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage" Season 2, Episode 8 — "Bitin', Spankin' and a Load of Yankee Psychobabble" — and Episodes 9 and 10

Mandy McAllister's (Emily Osment) long-simmering feud with her mom Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones) finally reaches a boiling point in "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage" Season 2, Episode 8, "Bitin', Spankin' and a Load of Yankee Psychobable." The episode sees little CeeCee take up the unfortunate habit of biting other kids on the playground. Audrey tries to train her out of it by biting her back — an action that horrifies Mandy.

She and Georgie (Montana Jordan) are so angry with Audrey's disrespect of their parenting style that they move back into the Coopers' house. But change is in the wind: The episode ends with Mandy still furious with Audrey, and Georgie, Mandy and CeeCee still living with Mary (Zoe Perry) — in spite of the fact that Audrey is serenely confident of the family's eventual return, not to mention that Mandy and Mary are fighting.

This open-ended conclusion suggests that Georgie and Mandy might be cooling their heels at their original homebase for some time. But previews of the next couple of episodes hint that things will eventually be resolved between Mandy and her folks.