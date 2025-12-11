Brendan Fraser's Star-Studded Miniseries About A Tragic Kidnapping Is Streaming On Hulu

By 2018, it was no longer seen as a step down or a sign of a career in decline for a movie actor to do a television show. In fact, there is a growing number of movie-first actors whose best roles are on TV. This trend allowed a show like FX's "Trust" to have multi-award-winning film actors Donald Sutherland and Hillary Swank lead a massive ensemble that also included Brendan Fraser. With all 10 episodes of the single season of "Trust" currently available to stream on Hulu, it's the perfect time to binge this critically acclaimed show. And who knows, maybe if enough people boost its numbers on streaming, those long-dormant Season 2 plans could yet be revived.

"Trust" tells a fictionalized version of the real-life Getty family, whose wealth is matched only by how miserable and prone to tragedy they seem to be. And speaking of tragedy, the one that the series focuses on involves the kidnapping of oil tycoon J. Paul Getty's (Sutherland) grandson and the suffering he endures in the process. Swank plays J. Paul's daughter-in-law and the mother of the kidnapped John Paul Getty III (Harris Dickinson).

Fraser gets one of the few fun roles in the series — not only because he plays J. Paul Getty's larger-than-life chief of security but also because he's allowed to break the fourth wall as he delivers key exposition to the audience throughout.