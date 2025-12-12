Netflix Is Streaming Harrison Ford's Underrated Horror Thriller With Michelle Pfeiffer

"What Lies Beneath" (2000), now streaming on Netflix, isn't your typical Robert Zemeckis fare. The writer-director, generally known for such crowd-pleasers as the "Back to the Future" trilogy or "Forrest Gump" — and the occasional hard-hitting and somewhat sensational dramas like "Flight" (which is not based on a true story) or "The Walk" — moves in a territory here that's quite uncharacteristic of him as a filmmaker. On a first watch, "What Lies Beneath" feels like an early aughts chiller made by Sam Raimi at the end of his horror-dominated era rather than something deliberately chosen by Zemeckis. Although he did direct episodes in "Tales From the Crypt" and Meryl Streep's horror comedy, "Death Becomes Her," before, "What Lies Beneath" was truly his first attempt at a proper, unflinching horror-thriller.

With its $100 million budget, Zemeckis approached it as a potential middlebrow blockbuster, and to his credit, the movie eventually became one after release. Critics didn't go easy on it — Roger Ebert gave it two stars out of four and called it "a morass of absurdity", but viewers were drawn to it by the high-concept premise of a neglected housewife uncovering a secret murder, and the appeal of the powerful lead duo, Michelle Pfeiffer and Harrison Ford. The film may not have offered a strikingly original story in the genre, but it delivered one with teeth, sensation, and a big scoop of suspense with supernatural elements. Those proved enough to capture the zeitgeist and not let it go until the film nearly tripled its budget.

No doubt, "What Lies Beneath" is pulpy and riddled with moments requiring a large dose of suspension of disbelief, but its nostalgic charm and excellent lead performances make it worthy to revisit now as an underrated piece of cinema history.