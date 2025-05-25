Is Denzel Washington's Flight Based On A True Story?

Even without having a true story to fuel it, "Flight" felt like a surefire hit. Denzel Washington is a massive star, and the story has a compelling hook.Throughout the many years that John Gatins was developing the film, however, there were plenty of times that the project seemed like a lost cause.

Gatins started writing the story in the early 2000s, but at the time, it was hard to find a studio willing to take on an R-rated movie that didn't have mass genre appeal. In 2010, Denzel Washington read the script and signed onto the movie, but even his star power wasn't enough to get it greenlit right away.

Director Robert Zemeckis finally got on board in 2011, but he had to negotiate the budget with Paramount Pictures, which was concerned about the cost of the special effects needed for the movie. "Flight" is far from being one of the most expensive movies ever made, but the airplane sequences still called for some serious cash. Ultimately Zemeckis and Washington took pay cuts to ultimately get Paramount to agree to make the film. At that point, they couldn't be sure that "Flight" would break even, much less become a big financial success that would be well-remembered more than a decade after its debut.

Thankfully, the movie debuted to positive reviews, and it made a killing at the box office, earning over $161 million globally off a roughly $30 million budget. While it may be on the lower end of the best films in Denzel Washington's career, it still has a place in Hollywood history.