How Blue Bloods Star Andrew Terraciano Feels About Boston Blue Recasting Sean Reagan

It's never easy to hear that the role you dedicated oceans of your time to is about to change hands. But Andrew Terraciano had a kind and philosophical reaction to the news that Sean Reagan, a character he originated in "Blue Bloods," would be recast with Mika Amonsen for the spin-off series "Boston Blue."

"It's beautiful because you'll always remember every single line and every day that you had the opportunity to be that character," Terraciano told Us Weekly. "It doesn't mean for even a second that somebody else can't go and do something beautiful with it. I got the joy of playing Sean, and I got to send him off into the world. Now somebody else gets that joy." Terraciano added that Donnie Wahlberg later reached out personally to speak to him about the change-up. "It was a really beautiful moment of getting to hear from an old friend but also somebody that you respect so much and have learned so much from," he said.

Terraciano is being quite generous: not only did he originate the part of Sean, he's been playing the character since he was six years old. He carried the role through his childhood years, into his teenage life and toward his collegiate career. Terraciano guided Sean through his biggest mistakes and his happiest moments, but he evinces no bitterness regarding his replacement.