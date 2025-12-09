How Blue Bloods Star Andrew Terraciano Feels About Boston Blue Recasting Sean Reagan
It's never easy to hear that the role you dedicated oceans of your time to is about to change hands. But Andrew Terraciano had a kind and philosophical reaction to the news that Sean Reagan, a character he originated in "Blue Bloods," would be recast with Mika Amonsen for the spin-off series "Boston Blue."
"It's beautiful because you'll always remember every single line and every day that you had the opportunity to be that character," Terraciano told Us Weekly. "It doesn't mean for even a second that somebody else can't go and do something beautiful with it. I got the joy of playing Sean, and I got to send him off into the world. Now somebody else gets that joy." Terraciano added that Donnie Wahlberg later reached out personally to speak to him about the change-up. "It was a really beautiful moment of getting to hear from an old friend but also somebody that you respect so much and have learned so much from," he said.
Terraciano is being quite generous: not only did he originate the part of Sean, he's been playing the character since he was six years old. He carried the role through his childhood years, into his teenage life and toward his collegiate career. Terraciano guided Sean through his biggest mistakes and his happiest moments, but he evinces no bitterness regarding his replacement.
Andrew Terraciano learned about the recast from his mom
Speaking of Andrew Terraciano's education, it turns out that he learned the news about the recast from a source close to him — on the same day he graduated. The actor told Us Weekly that he heard about CBS' plans from his mother. "I had somebody call me — actually the day that I was graduating — and they had spoken to my mom and she called me [crying]," he explained.
As for whether or not he's sampled Mika Amonsen's version of Sean Reagan, Terraciano is currently busy with other affairs. "I'm getting around to it. I've been very, very busy," he said. "I'm getting my Masters right now. That means that I have put off almost all TV watching — unless it's specifically related to a course." Terraciano's dedication to getting his degree is admirable, but he definitely hasn't left behind his love of acting, explaining to the magazine that he's begun to explore the theatrical world.
In any event, Terraciano has told Donnie Wahlberg that he's always available if Wahlberg wants him for "Boston Blue": "I said it to Donnie on the phone. If he says the word, I'll be there. Not just with 'Blue Bloods' or 'Boston Blue,' but with anything in life." In reality as in fiction, it looks like every branch of the Reagan family tree will be there to support each other.