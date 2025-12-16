A Deleted Avatar Scene Will Completely Change How You See Jake Sully

Comments on a YouTube video of the deleted scene show just how much fans wish this scene was in the movie. Many argue that not only does it actually introduce Trudy, who otherwise just seems to randomly appear, but it shows where Jake stands with the team, making a later meal sequence more significant. Jake sits at the end of the table, as far away from Grace (Sigourney Weaver), the team leader, as possible, showing he doesn't yet belong.

"In this dinner scene he's on that end of the table far away from Grace. The next time he gets back, he's right next to Grace, in the conversation, accepted by the scientists, and Norm is then on the opposite side of the table away from Grace," writes user @camgalloway691. This highlights the change in their roles. Norm (Joel David Moore) was originally supposed to be making contact with the Na'vi leaders, but Jake turns out to be better at it, which is a sore subject.

User @joekingham5582 argues the scene also shows why the Na'vi chose Jake, not Norm or anyone else, writing "all the other avatar drivers and scientist[s] are all the same... [Jake] on the other hand is an outcast, he's not the same as the rest of the other avatar drivers the [Na'vi] have met before." They're not wrong. Because Jake wasn't meant to be on the mission, he doesn't have ulterior motives in coming to Pandora. He's not trying to study them or take something from them — he's only there because they said they can help with his mobility if he fills the role.