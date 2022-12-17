Avatar: The Way Of Water's Bountiful Planet Pandora Plays On Our Climate Anxieties

This article contains spoilers for "Avatar: The Way of Water."

In 2009, James Cameron's "Avatar" arrived in theaters and went on to become the highest-grossing film of all time. Boasting boundary-pushing special effects that redefined 3D technology, the sci-fi epic was set up to succeed from the get-go. However, the film also arrived toward the end of the United Nations Climate Change Conference, when public debate about the environment was at an all-time high.

In addition to being an entertaining sci-fi action spectacle, the first "Avatar" is a social commentary on the plight of the world's rainforests at the hands of greedy humans. The story revolves around a tribe of aliens from the planet Pandora, who must protect their forests from colonialists who want to exploit their home world for its natural resources. Releasing the movie when discourse surrounding similar topics was in the air certainly helped "Avatar" resonate with viewers across the globe.

The sequel, "Avatar: The Way of Water," was a long time in the making. Once again, Cameron and his team have treated viewers to a visually stunning feast that showcases more groundbreaking cinematic technology. Still, the environmentally conscious heart that beats throughout the first "Avatar" remains intact. For this outing, Cameron and the gang still have the climate on their mind, but the commentary extends far beyond the rainforests this time around.