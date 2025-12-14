Snowfall Spin-Off Series: Everything We Know So Far

In 2017, the creative team of John Singleton, Eric Amadio, and Dave Andron introduced the world to "Snowfall," a gritty crime drama set in 1980s South Central Los Angeles. The show became one of FX's most reliable workhorses, but all good things must come to an end. In 2022, fans of "Snowfall" got bittersweet news when they learned that the show's Season 6 would be its last.

As of late, however, those same fans have been in for much more pleasant news, courtesy of the announcement that a "Snowfall" spin-off is on the way. The show has been in the works since "Snowfall" itself ended. A pilot order came in March 2025, and in November FX picked up the series.

Of course, we'll have to wait and see whether the currently untitled show turns out to be one of the great TV-spin-offs that are totally worth your time or not, but considering the parent show's critical approval, the follow-up series will be unlikely to rank among the most unbelievably lazy TV spin-offs out there. As we wait for the "Snowfall" spin-off to arrive, let's take a look at what is currently known about the project.