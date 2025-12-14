Snowfall Spin-Off Series: Everything We Know So Far
In 2017, the creative team of John Singleton, Eric Amadio, and Dave Andron introduced the world to "Snowfall," a gritty crime drama set in 1980s South Central Los Angeles. The show became one of FX's most reliable workhorses, but all good things must come to an end. In 2022, fans of "Snowfall" got bittersweet news when they learned that the show's Season 6 would be its last.
As of late, however, those same fans have been in for much more pleasant news, courtesy of the announcement that a "Snowfall" spin-off is on the way. The show has been in the works since "Snowfall" itself ended. A pilot order came in March 2025, and in November FX picked up the series.
Of course, we'll have to wait and see whether the currently untitled show turns out to be one of the great TV-spin-offs that are totally worth your time or not, but considering the parent show's critical approval, the follow-up series will be unlikely to rank among the most unbelievably lazy TV spin-offs out there. As we wait for the "Snowfall" spin-off to arrive, let's take a look at what is currently known about the project.
What's the premiere date of the Snowfall spin-off series?
The currently unnamed "Snowfall" spin-off series is set in the 1990s, and focuses on the rise of the rap and gang scenes in South Central. Since it only just received a series order in November 2025, we'll still have to wait for a while before we see it on FX and Hulu. However, the wait is not overly long, seeing as the show is set to premiere at some point in 2026.
As to when, exactly, fans can expect the spin-off to arrive, we can make some educated guesses. The first three seasons of "Snowfall" all premiered in July. Meanwhile, Season 4, Season 5, and Season 6 all kicked off in February. Assuming that FX is eyeing similar programming slots for the spin-off and remembering that the series order only came in November 2025, it's probably safe to say that a February 2026 premiere can be ruled out. As such, fans probably shouldn't expect the show to start airing until the latter half of 2026 — perhaps July, perhaps even later.
Who's in the cast and crew of the Snowfall spin-off series?
"Snowfall" veterans Gail Bean (who plays Wanda Bell-Simmons) and Isaiah John (who plays Wanda's husband Leon Simmons) have been attached to the spin-off project for quite some time. Thanks to an exclusive article by Variety, we also know a few more names who have joined the show. Apart from Bean and John, fans can expect to see Asante Blackk ("When They See Us"), Peyton Alex Smith ("The Quad"), and musician Simmie "Buddy" Sims III ("Rap Sh!t") in currently undisclosed roles. Though their involvement in the project remains officially unconfirmed, the show's IMDb page also lists Mykelti Williamson ("Forrest Gump"), Tate Ellington ("Straight Outta Compton"), Cle'era Hollingsworth ("Chops"), Andre Ozim ("You"), and a handful of others among the show's cast.
The behind-the-scenes talent also involves some interesting names. The "Snowfall" spin-off is written and executive produced by Malcolm Spellman ("Captain America: Brave New World"), whose knowledge of the 1990s hip hop culture is highly valued by the network. "This new series takes us back to one of the most formative eras in music with the birth of the West Coast rap revolution," President of FX Entertainment Nick Grad told Deadline. "We worked with Malcolm Spellman on the documentary series 'Hip Hop Uncovered' and he has encyclopedic knowledge of this material." Along with Spellman, "Snowfall" co-creator Dave Andron and a number of other veterans of the show are also returning to executive produce.