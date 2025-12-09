Vin Diesel's Ambitious 2008 Sci-Fi Flop Could Have Been A Masterpiece

These days, Vin Diesel is best known for his high octane "Fast and Furious" franchise. But back in the early 2000s, Diesel was best known for science fiction, arriving on the scene with his turn-of-the-century masterpiece "Pitch Black," where he played the enigmatic warrior Riddick. He eventually turned that film into a franchise, with sequels, prequels, and a whole timeline to explore. But the Riddick films aren't Diesel's only sci-fi adventures, and his film "Babylon A.D." — despite its failure — had sky-high potential.

Released in 2008, sandwiched between "Fast & The Furious: Tokyo Drift" and "Fast & Furious," "Babylon A.D." takes place in a dystopian future where mega corporations are in control and crime is a way of life. There, we meet Hugo Toorop (Diesel), a brooding mercenary who is hired by mobsters to escort a mysterious young girl named Aurora (Mélanie Thierry) to New York City. He's joined by Aurora's guardian, Sister Rebekah (Michelle Yeoh), but, along their journey, they discover that Aurora seems to have unusual, nearly supernatural abilities that make her a target of dark forces.

With a strong cast and some impressive visuals — not to mention top-notch action and adrenaline-pumping fight scenes — "Babylon A.D." could have been a sci-fi classic that takes a hard look at where society is headed. Unfortunately, it tries to do a little too much and ends up accomplishing very little. Any plans of turning it into a series were quickly abandoned after abysmal reviews. It's an absolute mess of a movie, and certainly not among Vin Diesel's best films. But don't take our word for it. We've got an authoritative opinion on the subject.